I'm living how my grandfather lived: Matavesi

Kitione Kamikamica (left) Temo Mayanavanua(middle), and Sam Matavesi (right) at Lewas Loft in Savusavu.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians hooker Sam Matavesi will not forget the one-week camp at Welagi village in Taveuni.

The 31-year-old has been playing for Fiji for nearly a decade and have so many memories but the Taveuni trip is among the best.

He says he now understands how his grandfather lived.

“This is the best experience I’ve had with the Fiji team in Fiji. To come to the village, I’ve been playing for Fiji since 2013, this is the first time. I’m living like my dad and his dad lived and I’m walking in their footsteps, living like how they lived and for me that’s incredible.”

Matavesi adds he’s used to staying in hotels with the Flying Fijians but sleeping together in a community hall just brings the team closer.

He also says there’s someone who keeps snoring at night but he’s not sure whether it’s Peceli Yato, Semi Radradra or Levani Botia.

The Flying Fijians will today visit Iosefo Masi’s village, Waitabu and will also spend some time at the Bouma waterfall.