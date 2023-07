Fiji Water Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi left for France today.

The Fijian star will rejoin the side in Nadi next week.

Habosi returns to France for a medical review with his French club Racing 92.

He trained with the Flying Fijians squad yesterday and also attended the church service at Somosomo village on Sunday.

The former Drua speedster had surgery this year and is going back for his review.