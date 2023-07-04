Funding for NSO's administration

Fiji National Sports Commission Acting Chief Executive Peter Mazey.

National Sporting Organizations will for the first time receive assistance to manage administration, structure and even constitution.

Fiji National Sports Commission Acting Chief Executive Peter Mazey says this has come about due to the recent revelations in Rugby Union.

He says rugby union is not the only sport that’s experiencing problems within their organization.

Article continues after advertisement

Mazey says the government has allocated $200,000 for this purpose alone.

“The problems happening with out rugby union has prompted me to go to the Minister for Finance and said sir we have a problem with all our sports. We need some funding to assist them in getting their own constitution in order to have a look at their structure and make sure it’s legal and working properly.”

He adds this should be done to encourage better budgeting, administration and transparency within sporting organizations.