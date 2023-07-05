FRU to introduce new competition

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua.

The Fiji Rugby Union plans to introduce a new competition next year.

FRU Administrator Simione Valenitabua says talks are underway to have a competition that should be a level higher than the Skipper Cup.

Valenitabua says they anticipate the competition to be known as the Kubuna, Burebasaga and Tovata Confederacy Cup.

“It’s going to contain the cream of Fiji Rugby. We aim to fill the huge gap that is there from Skipper to the Drua and Flying Fijians.”

He adds it’s still in the discussion phase and finer details will be released soon.

Meanwhile, round one of Skipper Cup is set to begin this weekend.

Suva faces Nadroga at Bidesi Park, Macuata meets Naitasiri at Subrail Park, Nadi battles Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Tailevu to host Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.