From fan to teammate

Selestino Ravutaumada.

There aren’t many rugby fans who later play together with their idols.

However, Selestino Ravutaumada will soon run out for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians together with Semi Radradra.

Both players are from Taveuni, and Ravutaumada says he is new to the Flying Fijians environment and has a lot to learn this week.

Article continues after advertisement



The image above shows a fan with Semi Radradra.

He is expected to make his debut for Fiji in one of the three Pacific Nations Cup games and play with Radradra for the first time.

The Naselesele villager says Radradra is a player he looks up to.

“I grew up watching Semi. When I was in high school, he was already on the Flying Fijians team. Semi is from Taveuni as well, so I’m really happy that we are from the same island.”

Yesterday, the players and management were welcomed in a special service at Reverend William Cross Methodist Church in Somosomo.

Today they’ll have their first training run at the Welagi village ground.