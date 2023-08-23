Flying Fijians kicking for improvement

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians’ kicking game is experiencing gradual enhancement, particularly in exit play scenarios.

The coaching of Seremaia Bai, the designated kicking coach, has proven instrumental.

Bai has been diligently leading the kickers through drills after each training session, expressing optimism for further improvement.

Among the dedicated kickers, Teti Tela and Caleb Muntz, their commitment extends beyond regular training hours.

They invest an additional half-hour after each session to meticulously refine their kicking techniques, showcasing their dedication to skill development.

“We are only known for our running, attacking play but we really want to instil kicking at the right areas, which part of the field we are in, trying to reeducate the players and using kicks as sort of an attacking factor.”

Bai is also dedicating efforts to refining the implementation of the 50:22 rule, which he regards as a strategically advantageous aspect of the game.

The team is actively exploring methods to enhance the execution of this rule, with a focus on achieving a well-rounded balance.

Currently enjoying a day of rest, the players are set to return to training on Thursday.

Looking ahead, they are gearing up for a significant challenge on Sunday, as they prepare to face England in their final test match, scheduled for 2.15 am.