Fijian rugby star announces retirement from international rugby

Nemani Nadolo

Nemani Nadolo, a prominent Fijian rugby player has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on his social media accounts on Thursday, bidding farewell to his illustrious rugby career.

Nadolo has had an impressive career, earning 32 caps for Fiji and starting in 30 matches, while scoring a remarkable 237 points.

Article continues after advertisement

He also represented Fiji at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he showcased his exceptional talent on the international stage.

Known for his powerful running and immense physical presence on the field, Nadolo has been a well-respected figure in the rugby community.

He has also made significant contributions to the Waratahs.

Nadolo will retire at the end of this year.