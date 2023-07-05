Fiji U20 go down fighting

[Source: SuperSport]

Despite a valiant effort, Fiji came up short losing 27-47 to Ireland in the World Ruby Under-20 Championship.

The national side fought back well with loose-head prop Mosese McGoon scoring a try after a series of pick and drives.

This came after Ireland scored two solid tries.

It was Fiji who closed out the half on top and they were rewarded when Isaiah Ravula squeezed over in the 39th minute.

The Fijian backline working their magic 🇫🇯 Isaiah Ravula is making a name for himself in South Africa 👀#WorldRugbyU20s | @fijirugby pic.twitter.com/ezlzBngcgt — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) July 4, 2023

For the first time in the tournament, the nephew of Richie Mo’unga failed to add the conversion.

Having turned around 26-12 down, Fiji scored two quickfire tries to Motikai Murray and Pateresio Finau at the start of the second half to get right back in it.

But indiscipline dampen their efforts as winger Sireli Masiwini was carded for an off-the-ball tackle and Ireland scored shortly after with Gus McCarthy.

Fiji had the final say with Frank Ralogaivau going over.