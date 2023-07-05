Fiji and France strengthen ties through sports

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

French Ambassador to Fiji François-Xavier Léger says France looks forward welcoming Fiji’s national team and Fijian fans for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France this September to October.

Léger says as the host nation for the world’s most awaited sporting event, the 2023 Rugby World Cup, they aim to develop stronger partnerships with Fiji in areas such as sports, economy, trade and tourism and people to people links.

He says he is sure the Flying Fijians will bring even higher level of game and the world cup will give the two nations an opportunity to deepen their common understanding.

He goes on to say this will also develop their relations in many fields not only in sports but also in political, economic or cultural fields.