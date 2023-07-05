Extra powers Marist’s Australian tour

[Source: Supplied]

The Marist Brothers High School Under-15 rugby side has received a massive boost today from Extra Supermarket.

A sum of $25, 000 will go towards the team’s airfares and rugby kits as they embark on a tour to Canberra.

Extra Supermarket says they have always prioritized promoting healthy living and it achieves this by offering a wide range of wholesome and high-quality food options to our customers, as well as by supporting the growth of sports and healthcare in Fiji.

It says they believe that sports have the power to transform lives and are an excellent way to stay active and maintain good health.

The company adds that team sports foster camaraderie and teach valuable teamwork skills.

MBHS has a long-standing tradition of excellence in academics, sports, and community engagement.

The U15 rugby team comprises of talented young athletes and will represent the school against other high schools and clubs.

The tour presents an incredible opportunity for the team to showcase their skills and gain valuable international experience.

The school has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Extra Supermarket for their generous contribution.

It says the donation exemplifies the strong partnership between the corporate sector and educational institutions, working together to empower young individuals and create positive change.