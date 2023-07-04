Demand for 'bu' increases

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a supply of 100 young coconuts or bu a day in Welagi village, Taveuni.

Welagi youths have been tasked with maintaining the daily supply.

However, today, village headman Danielle Tagane says they had to increase it.

He says the team that went early today delivered 150 coconuts.

Tagane adds the demand has increased so they have to match it with their supply.

Even some village elders are helping out the youth in keeping our Flying Fijians hydrated after training.

All players had a run this morning including those who had a light session yesterday.