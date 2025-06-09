Byrne stresses importance on work rate

source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

Work rate off the ball from the breakdown was an important factor for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne when selecting his starting line-up for their final match of the November Test against Spain tomorrow.

Byrne stressed the importance of being quick off the breakdown and getting into place before each play, and it is something he believes will lift their game to the next level.

“That’s a non-negotiable for us, our ability to work across the field and get set early. I think that if we’re in those positions early it gives us an opportunity to read the game and make the right call.”

He explains that being in the right position on the field before each delivery will enhance their attacking form, and help build momentum.

However, he says getting the right combination between different players is another important factor.

The Flying Fijians will take on Spain at 4am tomorrow morning.

