Byrne banks on Maqala's versatility

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says the decision to keep Sireli Maqala on the bench for Sunday’s Test against Australia comes down to his ability to cover multiple key positions.

Maqala has been one of Fiji’s standout performers in recent seasons, capable of slotting in at fullback, flyhalf, or midfield when needed.

His game sense and adaptability give Fiji crucial cover across the backline in a high-stakes encounter.

“As a player that’s got those sort of options available to us, it’s a luxury. He can play on the front line or in the backfield. And he’s been playing tremendously well.”

While many expected Maqala to start, Byrne instead backed a powerful midfield pairing of Josua Tuisova and Iosefo Masi.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on the Wallabies at 3.30 pm on Sunday in Newcastle.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

