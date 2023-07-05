Best 8 ready for Skipper Cup kick-off

Eight provincial rugby teams are ready to battle for the top honours as the Skipper Cup competition starts on Saturday.

The 2023 edition was launched today at Albert Park in Suva as the teams look set for a bruising seven rounds of competition.

Faithful sponsor CJ Patel Group of Companies continues its support with Group Manager Ashwin Prasad stating this is part of their duty.

“This year is a bit special for us in the sense that although we only have seven rounds only from the standard 14, we believe that Skipper Cup has the enthusiasm and competitiveness so we still see a very competitive season.”

FRU Administrator, Simione Valenitabua says despite everything that the Rugby House is going through, they remain thankful to their sponsors for standing by them.

“Despite COVID, they still sponsored Rugby House. With the reduced competition due to the factors that we are is facing, the challenges that came with, CJ Patel is still sponsoring us.”

The eight teams were presented their jerseys as well as some gift hampers.”

The FRU is expected to distribute the necessary funds to the eight unions this evening ahead of the competition.

Saturday’s matches will kick off at 3 pm, Suva will battle Nadroga at Bidesi Park, Tailevu hosts Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park, Macuata meets Naitasiri at Subrial Park and defending champions Nadi faces Yasawa at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi vs Yasawa match on FBC Sports.