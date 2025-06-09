Army rugby targets strong finish in Subrail Park

Army Rugby Manager Semi Baravilala

Army Rugby Manager Semi Baravilala says his side is determined to finish their 2025 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl campaign on a high as they prepare for tomorrow’s historic clash against Police at Subrail Park in Labasa.

With the Sukuna Bowl being played in the Northern Division for the first time, Baravilala believes the atmosphere will be electric, backed by a strong Army supporter base in Vanua Levu.

He says the Army teams have produced strong performances in previous years in Suva, and the goal now is to carry that momentum into a neutral venue and close out this year’s campaign with pride.

“We are really looking forward to the match tomorrow, and we know we have a lot of supporters here in the North. I think we are going to put up a very good game against Police.”

Baravilala is calling on all Army fans in Labasa and across Vanua Levu to show up in full force and lift the team during one of the country’s most intense service rivalries.

“We invite all Army supporters here in the North to come out in numbers and support your Army team. And for those watching at home on FBC Sports or overseas on pay-per-view, wear your red and green jerseys and get behind us. We are going to put up a good game tomorrow.”

Army and Police clash in the Sukuna Bowl tomorrow at Subrail Park in Labasa at 3pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

