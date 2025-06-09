Rakuro signs with Taranaki Bulls

Fijian Drua winger Taniela “Motopai” Rakuro will be joining the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls for the 2025 Bunnings Warehouse NPC season.

The swift signing comes as a direct response to Kini Naholo’s season-ending knee injury, with Taranaki seeking a like-for-like impact player.

Head Coach Neil Barnes believes Rakuro perfectly fits this requirement.

“When you lose a player like Kini, you have to find someone who brings similar impact. Taniela’s a class finisher with all the traits we value in a Taranaki player. He’s physical, hard-working, and team-first. We’re thrilled to bring him in.”

The 25-year-old is expected to join the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls squad and begin preparations for their Ranfurly Shield defence once his work visa receives approval in the coming weeks.

The full 30-man Yarrows Taranaki Bulls squad for the 2025 Bunnings Warehouse NPC season is anticipated to be announced in the coming week across Taranaki Rugby’s digital channels.

