Nothing can be achieved without hard work: Mayanavanua

[file photo]

The Flying Fijians know that nothing can be achieved without hard work.

This is also the view of veteran lock Temo Mayanavanua who believes that before many top teams see Fiji as just another team they can pile points on.

However, Mayanavanua is confident that view has recently changed and other tier one teams now have a lot of respect for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“Now we can actually attack this week with a good number of clarity and stuff but I told the boys that cannot be achieved without hard work, we willing to work hard for each other and I think it’s a really good message to drive to the boys.”

Mayanavanua and the team gathered in Newcastle for their church service on Sunday, strengthening their spirits and uniting them as a team and more importantly, one family.

After their service, they enjoyed some light-hearted card games and a review session with the coaches.

The Flying Fijians play Wallabies on Sunday at 3:30pm.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.