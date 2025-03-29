Netball Fiji faces boycott from member associations

Fiji Pearls [File Photo]

Netball Fiji is facing a major disruption as 15 out of 19 member associations boycotted their Special General Meeting today at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The associations along with Suva Netball Association President Alumeci Sachs, are protesting against the current leadership of Netball Fiji and its president, Ruby Ann Sorovaki.

Sachs says that the associations have decided to disaffiliate and will seek legal advice, including informing World Netball and the Ministry of Justice.

Key issues include concerns about national team management, constitutional reviews, and voting rights.

Sachs adds that the protesting associations, which include major bodies like Suva and Lautoka, along with Fiji Secondary School and Fiji Primary, believe Netball Fiji cannot function effectively without their participation.

Ruby Ann Sorovaki, President of Netball Fiji, acknowledged the situation and said she needs to consult and determine the best way forward for the sport.

Her view is that the motions brought forward did not breach the Constitution.

