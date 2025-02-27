Nawaka 7s live on FBC and pay-per-view

[Photo: FBC TV General Manager Sitiveni Halofaki alongside Tournament Coordinator Jeffery Tamata and Maleli Ranawai]

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s live and exclusive on FBC Sports and pay-per-view for overseas fans.

Tournament Coordinator Jeffery Tamata says the main focus of the tournament has always been on the grassroots rugby players who aim to achieve something big.

“38th year in the running and I think the second longest running tournament in Fiji and as usual, our main focus is on the grassroot level of rugby in Fiji and we are so grateful for the opportunity that FBC and other sponsors have provided.”

[Photo: FBC TV General Manager Sitiveni Halofaki (left) signing the agreement to air the 38th Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s]

FBC TV General Manager Sitiveni Halofaki supports Tamata, stating that this partnership is a significant boost for grassroots rugby in Fiji.

He adds that supporting local talent is one of FBC’s core values.



[Photo: Maleli Ranawai (left) & Jeffery Tamata (right)]

The Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on March 14th and 15th.

