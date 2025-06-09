Mudunasoko ,Yalimaiwai strikes gold again

(L-R) Kelera Mudunasoko and Samuel Yalimaiwai

Team Fiji flagbearer, Kelera Mudunasoko, bagged her second gold medal at the Pacific Mini Games in Palau after finishing first in the women’s 100 meters breaststroke final.

She also set a new national record of 1:12.01.

It’s her second national record at the Games after clocking 32.62 seconds in the 50m breaststroke final where she collected her first gold.

Also winning his second gold was Samuel Yalimaiwai when he finished first in the men’s 100m breaststroke final.

He won his first gold on Tuesday in the men’s 50 meters breaststroke and also set a new national record.

The third gold Team Fiji collected yesterday was from Va’a where Elenoa Vateitei finished first in the V1 16km marathon.

Swimmers Tolu Young took home silver in the men’s 50m butterfly while Hansel McCaig settled for bronze in the same race.

Don Younger managed to win bronze in the men’s 100m Breaststroke final.

