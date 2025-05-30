MBHS and Drasa Avenue shine on day one of swimming competition

Marist Brothers High School and Drasa Avenue School made a strong statement on the opening day of the 2025 National Schools Age Group Swimming Championships, dominating the boys’ and girls’ divisions respectively.

Marist Brothers led the boys’ standings with a commanding haul of 20 medals—11 gold, six silver and three bronze—showcasing their depth and dominance across a range of events.

Drasa Avenue School secured second place in the boys’ division with 15 medals, including eight gold, five silver and two bronze.

Swami Vivekananda College currently sits third with 18 medals—seven gold, six silver and five bronze.

In the girls’ division, Drasa Avenue School delivered the most impressive performance of the day, topping the medal tally with 23 medals: nine gold, eight silver, and six bronze—the highest overall count across both divisions.

St Joseph’s Secondary School is second in the girls’ standings with 18 medals (eight gold, seven silver, and three bronze), while Swami Vivekananda College holds third place with 14 medals comprising four gold, four silver, and six bronze.

The championships continue tomorrow with the final day of competition.

