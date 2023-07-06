Manuel lives judo dream

Sisilia Manuel.

16-year-old Sisilia Manuel of Nabua Secondary School knew Judo would take her places.

Now that dream is turning to reality after being selected as one of the reps for the Auckland open competition.

The trip will be more special for Manuel who will be traveling out of the country for the first time.

She says balancing her studies and training hasn’t been an easy task to tackle.

“Sometimes it’s a bit hard because I have to go training and come to school study after that I have to go to seminary again. So, it’s very difficult.”

The Savusavu lass says seeing Judokas in action scared her a little, but after giving it a try, she realized it was something she would carry with her for years to come.

Manuel encourages those who are willing to learn the sport to come out in numbers as it will also help discipline one’s character.