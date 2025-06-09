Lone Macuata rep in Skipper Select eyes breakthrough

[Source: Pita's Picture/ Facebook]

For Ravuama Tumacou, being chosen for the Skipper Select team is more than just a personal achievement; it is a sign of opportunity and hope for rugby players from the Northern Division.

Tumacou is the only player from Macuata named in the Skipper Select squad to face the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, and he says the experience has already lifted his ambitions as he looks to take the next step in his rugby career.

He believes that the opportunity will also benefit young players from the North who want to compete at a higher level.

Article continues after advertisement

“I was excited and thankful to be given this opportunity, especially for someone from Macuata to be selected into the Skipper Select side.”

The young forward admits the past two weeks of preparation have been intense, with training standards significantly higher as the side readies itself to face elite Super Rugby players.

“In the last two weeks of preparation, I’ve been giving my all to be well prepared because we’re playing against big-name players like Elia Canakaivata and Kitione Salawa, players we’ve only watched on TV.”

The Nabouwalu, Bua man described the step-up in training as demanding but necessary, adding that patience and consistency have been key during the build-up.

“Training and preparation is on another level. It gets tough at times, but I’m staying patient and preparing myself well for the challenge.”

Tumacou hopes his performance will not only help his own rugby journey but also inspire aspiring players from the North to believe that opportunities at the highest level are within reach.

The Skipper select side will take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua next Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.