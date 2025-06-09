Krishna urges focus and fan support

[File Photo]

Extra Supermarket Bula FC captain Roy Krishna has called for focus and unity as his side prepares to face Solomon Islands outfit Solomon Kings in their upcoming OFC Pro League encounter this Sunday.

Krishna acknowledged the quality of the opposition, noting the familiarity and experience within the Solomon Kings squad, many of whom feature at the international level.

However, the Bula FC skipper stressed that his team’s priority remains on executing their own game plan.

“The Solomon team is good. We know most of the players from their national team, and they are a quality side. But we’re just going to focus on ourselves and what we have to do on the field to get the result, and we’ll go from there.”

With the match expected to draw strong local interest, Krishna also issued a rallying call to supporters both in PNG and back home in Fiji.

“To our supporters here, please come out in numbers and support us, because we need the 12th man. And to our boys back at home, please keep us in your prayers, because the boys really need it.”

Bula FC will take on Solomon Kings at 5.30 pm this Sunday in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and you can watch the game LIVE on FBC 2.

