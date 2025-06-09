Krishna confident as Bula FC targets strong outing in Port Moresby

[Source: Supplied]

Extra Supermarket Bula FC captain Roy Krishna says the team is eager to build momentum as the OFC Pro League resumes with Round Two matches in Port Moresby.

After starting their campaign in New Zealand, the Fijian team is now focused on settling in and honing their combinations on the field.

Regardless of its youth, Krishna believes the squad is well prepared for the next challenge.

The experienced forward says returning to Papua New Guinea is always special, and the players are enjoying the opportunity.

“It’s good to be back. Playing here is always a privilege. The boys are ready and they’re really looking forward to a good Round Two. Hopefully the weather will be good as well.”

Reflecting on Bula FC’s first taste of the inaugural OFC Pro League, Krishna described the experience as encouraging, particularly given the makeup of the squad.

“Our experience has been good. We have a young squad and you can see that we can play football even though we’re young, and we also have experience in the group.”

He added that the team continues to improve with each outing.

Bula FC will take on the Solomon Kings at 5.30pm this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC 2.

