Konataci eyes Commonwealth Games comeback

Twenty-three-year-old Sitiveni Konataci is working towards a return to the regional stage as a para-athlete in shot put.

The former Tailevu North student made his international debut for Fiji at the 2024 Oceania Games, where he claimed a bronze medal.

Despite living with a disability, Konataci believes that with determination and focus, anything is possible.

Article continues after advertisement

After suffering a serious leg injury several years ago, the Tailevu native admits the journey back into sport was challenging, but one he believes can inspire others facing similar obstacles.

“I got injured way back in primary school, we were playing rugby at home and i broke my leg. It didn’t heal properly so it really affected me. To everyone out there who suffered similar injuries and find it hard to get back out there, I want to reassure you that anything is possible and God has a plan for you.”

Konataci is now setting his sights on representing Fiji at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland later this year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.