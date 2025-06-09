Underdogs and heat dominate debate as Club World Cup enters final stages

[Source: Reuters]

The inaugural expanded Club World Cup has delivered a spectacle on the pitch, with underdog triumphs and captivating support from South American and Arabic fans.

However, concerns over player welfare and lukewarm attendances in the United States have sparked debate as the tournament approaches its final stages.

What many expected to be a European-dominated affair has instead seen shock eliminations of UEFA Champions League heavyweights.

Brazilian sides Flamengo, Botafogo, and Fluminense, alongside Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, have scripted some of the tournament’s most thrilling stories.

Fluminense stunned Inter Milan with a 2-0 win in the Round of 16, while Al Hilal delivered a seismic upset by knocking out Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami also played their part earlier in the tournament, defeating Porto 2-1 in the group stage – ending a 13-year unbeaten run for European teams against clubs from other continents in the competition.

Meanwhile, Botafogo and Flamengo claimed memorable group-stage victories over Paris St Germain and Chelsea respectively, while Palmeiras secured their quarter-final berth with a dramatic extra-time win over Botafogo in an all-Brazilian clash.

