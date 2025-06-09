Three incoming Vanuatu players for Lautoka

Lautoka FA President Shalendra Prasad

Lautoka FC are in process of signing three Vanuatu international players in the mid-season transfer window.

The move aims to fill the void left by striker Saula Waqa, who has been stood down after testing positive for drugs.

Lautoka FA President Shalendra Prasad confirms that the association is nearing completion of the necessary paperwork for the new players.

However, he remains uncertain whether they will be available to feature in this weekend’s fixtures.

The new transfers were facilitated by Abdul Shamim, director of Vanuatu-based Classic Printers, a previous sponsor of Lautoka FC.

During his recent visit to Fiji, Shamim assisted in the selection of the three Vanuatu players to strengthen the Lautoka team.

Prasad also adds that Lautoka opted not to negotiate with other Fijian clubs to avoid disrupting existing district players and their teams.

Lautoka taking on Nasinu at 1pm, followed by Nadi against Tavua at 3pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Sunday.

