Lautoka women secure super league promotion

Lautoka Women’s FC have earned promotion to the Fiji FA Women’s Super League 2026 after edging Nasinu Women’s FC 1–0 in a tense playoff clash today.

The decisive encounter, played at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa, saw both teams locked in a tight battle for much of the match. Nasinu produced a disciplined defensive performance, frustrating Lautoka’s attacking efforts as the contest remained scoreless deep into the second half.

Titilia Latui made the breakthrough in the 88th minute as the game was about to go into extra time, stepping up to score the game-winning goal and start the Lautoka team’s celebrations. Her late strike proved crucial, sealing victory in a high-pressure encounter.

The win confirms Lautoka Women’s FC’s place in the top tier of women’s football next season, marking a major achievement for the club. They will replace Tailevu Naitasiri Women’s FC in the Fiji FA Women’s Super League, as Lautoka prepares to compete among the country’s elite in 2026.

