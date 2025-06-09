Krishna in talks with Indian clubs

[Source: oceaniafootballcenter.org]

Fiji football sensation Roy Krishna is planning to make his return to the pitch after a seven-month rehabilitation and has shut down all speculations of a move back to a Fijian club.

Instead, Krishna told FBC Sports that and his team are actively in talks with several Indian clubs for a new football chapter.

“Look, rumors are rumors, I’m just here, and people are asking me, I have no clue, clubs are approaching me, which I won’t lie, but my main focus, I told everyone that I’m very close to coming on to play, but my main focus is to get back to my fitness, and I can’t just be excited to jump on the field and then go back to square one, which is the hardest part.”

The 37-year-old striker’s 2024-25 season was abruptly cut short last December by a severe Grade 3 ACL injury, leading to his departure from Odisha FC in June.

This was Krishna’s first major setback in his distinguished career and a challenging period for Labasa’s golden boy.

“I’m feeling good, already moving well, there is no pain, and I can kick the ball. So I’m almost there, but there is a process, so I just need to follow, and this is the last stage, so I can’t just be very excited to jump onto the field.”

During his time away from the field, Krishna leveraged the opportunity to complete a coaching course in India.

This venture, he revealed, was a long-held interest, and the injury provided the unexpected window to pursue it.

He found the experience both challenging and rewarding, cultivating a newfound respect for coaches and the extensive, often unseen, work involved in planning and executing training sessions.

While he thoroughly enjoyed the coaching experience and acknowledged its potential for his future, Krishna’s immediate passion and energy are entirely directed towards his playing career.

