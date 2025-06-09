Inter Miami M David Ruiz signs contract extension

Source: Reuters

Inter Miami CF signed midfielder David Ruiz to a contract extension through 2028 with an option for 2029.

Ruiz, 21, has three goals and three assists in 52 MLS matches (27 starts) since making his Herons debut in 2023.

The homegrown product helped Inter Miami win the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Supporters’ Shield in 2024.

Injuries have limited Ruiz to just four MLS appearances (two starts) this season.

Ruiz’s extension comes on the heels of recent retirement announcements by teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.