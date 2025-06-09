Impressive City show title credentials with Juve demolition

[Source: Reuters]

Manchester City produced an impressive display to thrash Juventus 5-2 and underline their title credentials at the Club World Cup on Friday.

The only team to advance into the last 16 with three victories, they showed intent and great finishing to top Group G, exposing Juve’s defensive fragility in searing heat in Orlando.

The game also saw Rodri make his first start for City since September, playing 67 minutes.

By finishing top of their group, City will likely avoid a last-16 clash against Real Madrid, who will clinch Group H if they beat RB Salzburg later on Friday.

Juve will probably have to face the 15-times European champions, who are expected to welcome back France forward Kylian Mbappe following a bout of illness.

