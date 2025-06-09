Davis banks on team experience

Trina Davis [Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

On field chemistry with teammates is not a problem for US-based football sensation Trina Davis as she prepares for the OFC Women’s Nations Cup with the Fiji Kulas.

The 24-year-old last represented Fiji in 2023 during the South Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Davis feels she has “fit right in,” having played with many of her teammates numerous times before.

“I’m excited to be back with the team. We have a lot of senior players I played with before that we have good compatibility. We know each other well. We can read each other and play off each other without speaking. We just know movements off each other.”

Davis also spoke highly of the younger players who have integrated into the squad, many having gained valuable experience from their time with the U-16 and U-19 teams, including their World Cup journey.

“They’ve been in camp for a long time, so we have a lot of experience. They’ve been working really hard. Coach has been putting them through a lot of the same things we’ve been doing. So they’re ready to play with us, senior players. I think they got a lot of experience, exposure. They know what to do. So I’m just excited to play with them.”

The Kulas are particularly driven by their last OFC Nations Cup appearance in 2022, where they reached the final but ultimately fell short against Papua New Guinea 2-1.

This year, the focus is squarely on going one step further and securing the championship with coach Chua pushing her players to define their purpose and individual roles to achieving victory.

Davis extended a heartfelt invitation to the public, urging them to come out and support the team at HFC Bank Stadium.

The Fiji Kulas will play their first group match against the Solomon Islands this Saturday at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

