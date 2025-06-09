Auvray sees positive signs as Bula FC build consistency

[Source: Supplied]

Bula FC head coach Stéphane Auvray believes his side has made an encouraging start to the new season, despite sitting just outside the top four after a narrow loss and a draw in their opening two matches.

Auvray says the early performances have been pleasing, especially considering the team entered the season without the benefit of friendly matches and with a squad still finding its identity and playing style.

“I assess the overall performance of the team as a good one. We started preseason with no guarantees, no playing style, and no identity at all.”

Article continues after advertisement

The French coach added that what the team has shown in its opening outings has exceeded expectations at this stage of their development, though he admits there is still plenty of work to be done.

“What we’ve shown in the first two games, without having any friendly games to prepare, was for me a good satisfaction. Are we there yet? No. Do we have much more to work on? Definitely.”

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s match, Auvray stressed that improvement is needed across all areas, with consistency being the key focus as the season progresses.

“Every area needs improvement. We’re just getting started. We’ve done some good things, but the question is, can we be consistent and do it over and over again?”

Auvray acknowledged that fluctuations in form are part of football but believes maintaining consistency for most of the season will allow the team to gradually address specific areas for improvement.

Bula FC will take on Solomon Kings at 5.30pm tomorrow, and you can watch the game live on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.