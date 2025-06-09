Financial backing can lift other sports:Mallam

Other sports in Fiji can reach great heights just like rugby if they have more financial support according to Zeg Investments Director Alfaaz Mallam.

He made the comments after coming on board to sponsor the upcoming Zeg Kings Boxing Promotions in Suva this month.

Zeg Investments and All Freight Logistics are no stranger in backing sports teams’ financially.

They’ve sponsored soccer, rugby, rugby league, bodybuilding and weight-lifting teams.

Mallam says they believe in giving back to the community and sports sponsorship is one of those ways.



Zeg Investments Director Alfaaz Mallam [file photo]

“What we lack here is the financial backing and if companies and government put their hands together and support this sport I believe they can achieve everything that rugby has achieved so far in this country.”

Interested local and overseas fans can watch this month’s Kings Promotions on pay per view for $99FJD on viti.plus.

22 boxers will light up the night of July 19 with an interesting 11 fights.

The main bout will see Binnu Singh take on Runqi Zhou while James Singh faces Semi Dauloloma.

Mikaele Ravalaca will also feature on the night against John Ingram and Ratu Rakuro Daunivavana fighting Dane Edge.

The promotion will be held on Saturday July 19 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

