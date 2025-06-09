Fiji to host international friendly against Bangladesh

The Fiji national men’s football team is set to play an international friendly against Bangladesh in Fiji during the June FIFA international window.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says discussions are also underway to organize a Tri-Nations tournament, with Chinese Taipei showing interest and Hong Kong also requesting to play Fiji.

Patel says the Fiji FA is working to finalize participating teams to ensure the national side gains maximum exposure during the June window.

“We are trying to rope in another country for a possible tri-nations tournament.”

Looking ahead, Patel confirmed that Fiji will host the Prime Minister’s Melanesian Spearhead Group Cup in late September, also during a FIFA international window.

He says the tournament could see the Bula Boys playing two international matches, with further details to be confirmed closer to the event.

Patel added that hosting international fixtures at home is important for player development and for raising the standard of football in Fiji.

