Fiji moves to fourth on medal tally

Team has moved from seventh to fourth on the Palau Mini Games medal tally.

Fiji has collected eight gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze medals after four days of competition.

Six of the eight gold have been won by our swimming team, Elenoa Vateitei from Va’a bagged one while the Para Table Tennis duo of Akanisi Latu and Mere Roden also managed to win a gold.

Our team is expected to win more gold today with weightlifters Taniela Rainibogi, Nehemiah Elder, Zion Tokona and Miriama Taletawa in action today.

Athletics also starts today while swimming, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball and baseball continues.

Meanwhile, Tahiti is leading the Games tally with 43 gold, 23 silver and 10 bronze, Samoa is second on 13 gold, four silver and 14 bronze while Australia sits in third with 12 gold, three silver and three bronze.

