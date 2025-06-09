Fiji FA explains injury insurance rules

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Football president Rajesh Patel has clarified the Association’s in-house player insurance policy, urging players, officials, and parents to understand the coverage and follow proper procedures when injuries occur.

Speaking at the Fiji FA Council meeting in Suva, Patel said the insurance fund is financed through a 10 percent levy from every tournament and is used to cover injuries sustained by players holding a valid Fiji FA license card.

He stressed that the policy only covers injuries registered in the Fiji FA system and treated at government hospitals.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our policy is very clear. All treatment at government hospitals is fully covered, but treatment at private hospitals is not covered under our insurance, except in very exceptional circumstances.”

Patel raised concerns over recent cases where injured players were taken to private medical facilities, with families later seeking reimbursement—expenses that fall outside the policy’s coverage.

He emphasized the need for immediate injury reporting, noting that an official injury form must be completed and signed by a government hospital doctor, detailing the injury, treatment, and expected costs.

Patel also highlighted a rare exception during the 2024 Inter-District Championship, when a futsal player suffered a serious leg fracture and required emergency surgery at a private hospital after government facilities were unavailable.

In that case, the insurance covered the costs due to the urgency of the situation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.