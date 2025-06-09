Fiji FA enforces mandatory game time for youth players in domestic competitions

[File Photo]

In a bid to strengthen the development of young footballers, the Fiji Football Association will introduce a new requirement for districts competing in the 2026 Extra Premier League and Extra Senior League competitions.

Under the regulation, approved by the Fiji FA Board, each district must include three youth players in its 22-member match-day squad — two under-19 players and one under-17 player.

To ensure the rule leads to genuine development, Fiji FA has also mandated that at least one youth player must start and play the full match.

Fiji FA chief executive officer Mohammed Yusuf said the initiative is aimed at giving young players consistent exposure at the senior level.

“This is about preparing our young players for international football. This is to make sure youth players are not just named on the list but are actually playing.”

He added that the requirement will also assist the national technical department in identifying talent for the Fiji under-20 and under-17 national teams, particularly as the under-17 side regularly competes in World Cup qualifiers.

