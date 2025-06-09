Ex- Flying Fijian earns Drua start

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

While much of the spotlight ahead of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific pre-season clash against the Chiefs is on confirmed signing Virimi Vakatawa, another name on the team sheet has raised eyebrows.

Former Flying Fijian and North Harbour hooker Penaia Cakobau has been handed a starting role at hooker for Team A in the first half, despite not being named in the Drua’s initial squad for 2026.

Cakobau’s inclusion has come as a surprise, especially with Vakatawa’s signing already locked in and set to be officially announced on game day.

The former Test forward’s presence suggests the Drua coaching staff are taking a closer look at his readiness and value as they finalise their wider squad ahead of the season.

Both Vakatawa and Cakobau were originally outside the contracted group, yet both will start against the Chiefs, a strong signal that pre-season performances could influence final roster decisions.

While Vakatawa’s future with the Drua is confirmed, all eyes will be on Cakobau to see whether this opportunity opens the door to a late addition to the Drua squad.

