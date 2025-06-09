EPL resumes this weekend

The Extra Premier League will resume this weekend after a two-week break.

On Saturday, Ba will face Suva at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Sunday, features a double-header at Prince Charles Park in Nadi, with Lautoka taking on Nasinu at 1pm, followed by Nadi against Tavua at 3pm.

Article continues after advertisement

Also on Sunday Navua will play Nadroga at 3pm at the Uprising Sports Centre, while the highly anticipated clash between Labasa and Rewa will kick off at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.