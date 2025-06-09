Dwarka living her football dream in Kula colours

[file photo]

At just 18 years old, Anisha Dwarka is living her football dream, earning a place in the Fiji Kulas squad for the upcoming OFC Women’s Nations Cup.

The US-based midfielder, who plays college soccer at William Jessup University, has represented top-level youth teams including the Northern California Olympic Development side and Japan FA Academy.

But representing Fiji, her father’s homeland is a moment she calls surreal.

“My dad introduced me to soccer when I was five or six. He grew up playing here in Fiji, and after moving to the U.S., he passed that love of the game on to me and my sister,” she shared.

Now wearing the national colours in the country where her father’s football journey began, Dwarka says it’s an emotional full-circle moment.

“Playing here in Fiji is just a dream come true. It’s amazing.”

Dwarka is among several promising young talents in the Kulas squad looking to make an impact on home soil when the tournament kicks off this Saturday.

