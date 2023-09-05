Two losses for Fiji in qualifier

[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Cricket Fiji women’s team suffered its second loss in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifier.

The national team went down to Indonesia by 10 wickets earlier today.

A last-minute change to the Fiji lineup due to an injury to consistent bowler Karalaini Vakuruivalu readjusted their lineup.

Ruci Muriyalo top scored with 23 runs.

Yesterday, Fiji lost by eight wickets to Japan.

This came at the back of an impressive 18-run victory over Samoa in the opening match.

Fiji is in action again this evening, playing hosts Vanuatu.