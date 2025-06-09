Concussion rules out Koroisau

[Source: nrl.com]

Fiji Bati hooker, Apisai Koroisau, will miss this weekend’s West Tigers NRL round 18 clash with the Roosters due to concussion.

Koroisau took another massive hit in their sixth straight loss this seasom after going down 28-10 to Manly.

The Tigers were already without Bati fullback Jahream Bula and New South Wales Blues star, Jerome Luai and will now lose Koroisau for next weekend’s clash with the Roosters.

Koroisau was concussed after collecting the knee of a Manly player in the second half, and was ruled a Category 1.

This means he automatically enters the 11-day stand-down protocol and won’t be available to play the Roosters next Sunday.

Meanwhile, Luai has been named in the Blues Origin 3 game against the Maroons next week.

