Bula FC denies claims players were off-loaded from flight

[Source: Supplied]

Extra Supermarket Bula FC has rejected social media claims that players were off-loaded from their flight to Papua New Guinea, clarifying that visa processing delays, not mismanagement, prevented four overseas players from travelling with the team.

The claims, circulated online, allege that four overseas-based players were removed from the flight due to failure to secure approved Papua New Guinea e-visas prior to departure.

However, Bula FC Acting Chief Executive Officer Anushil Kumar confirmed to FBC Sports that the reports were inaccurate.

Article continues after advertisement

“No players were off-loaded from the flight. Four of our overseas players did not travel yesterday simply because their visas had not arrived at that time. We took them to the airport in the hope that the visas would come through before departure, but unfortunately, they did not.”

Kumar explained that some players and officials were able to travel as scheduled after receiving their visas on time, while a small number were affected by late approvals.

He confirmed that all four visas have since been approved, and the players will travel to Port Moresby tomorrow afternoon, ahead of the club’s Round Two OFC Pro League fixture on Sunday.

“I can confirm that all four visas are now approved, and the players will join the team tomorrow.”

The Acting CEO also noted that Bula FC was not the only club impacted by visa timing issues, with Vanuatu United also having players and officials unable to depart Nadi due to similar delays.

Despite the travel setback, Kumar said the team remains settled, training well and fully focused on their upcoming match in Papua New Guinea.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.