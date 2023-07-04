BSAF’s second Ranking tournament set for this weekend

Over 50 players are expected to feature in the National Ranking tournament this weekend.

This will be the second major tournament the Fiji Snooker and Billiards Association (BSAF) organised this season.

The first tournament was held in Lautoka on the 20th of May with three more to be held later this year.

President Keshwan Nadan says entry is still open for interested players to join.

“There’s a few coming from Labasa tomorrow, four from Tavua, seven from Lautoka club, six from South Seas club in Lautoka, about four or five from the Farmer club in Nadi and there’s five from the Sigatoka club.”

Nadan says entries will close at 4.30 pm today before they sort out the players into two pools before the games start on Friday.

He adds the association is getting back on track with its competition after three years of inactivity due to COVID.

The tournament boasts the biggest prize money of $2,000.

Matches will be held in Suva’s Merchants Club and Defence Club and the United Club.