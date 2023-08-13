Knockout win for Anthony Joshua

[Source: Matchroom Boxing/ Twitter]

Heavyweight Anthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius in the seventh round of their bout at London’s O2 Arena.

The 33-year-old who was not the fan favorite ended the fight with an overhand right on Helenius.

This is Joshua’s first stoppage win in two and half years and sets up a fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Matchroom Boxing/ Twitter]

Joshua extends his record to 26 wins – with 23 stoppages – and three defeats.