Knockout win for Anthony Joshua

[Source: Matchroom Boxing/ Twitter]
Heavyweight Anthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius in the seventh round of their bout at London’s O2 Arena.
The 33-year-old who was not the fan favorite ended the fight with an overhand right on Helenius.
This is Joshua’s first stoppage win in two and half years and sets up a fight with American Deontay Wilder in January.
Article continues after advertisement
[Source: Matchroom Boxing/ Twitter]
Joshua extends his record to 26 wins – with 23 stoppages – and three defeats.
The ringside angle of THAT @anthonyjoshua finish and the celebration 👀#JoshuaHelenius pic.twitter.com/7qasKMjJmt
— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 12, 2023
Advertisement