Boxing

It will be his toughest fight: Hill

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 17, 2023 12:42 pm

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill

Olympian and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Winston Hill believes that his upcoming match against the undefeated super welterweight sensation, Dylan Archer, is going to be one of Archer’s toughest challenges.

They’ll be squaring off in the main event of the Oceania Regional Title, competing in the 69kg weight class.

Dylan Archer has an impressive record of four wins in four fights, showcasing his formidable skills.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill acknowledges Archer’s talent and emphasizes that this won’t be an easy bout for either fighter.

“This next fight will be his toughest hands down, this will be the toughest fight of his career. Fighting in my backyard, in front of Fiji’s supporters and my supporters, my family, my friends so he has got a lot weighing down on him.”

Hill also hints at the mounting pressure and expectations Archer might be feeling as the fight day approaches.

The second series of the FMF Fiji Boxing Series will be held on the 4th of November in Nadi.

