I'm always ready: Ravalaca

[Source: Mikaele Ravalaca Junior/ Facebook]

Featherweight boxer Mikaele Ravalaca delivers a resounding message to his Papua New Guinea rival, Thadius Katua, in anticipation of their electrifying showdown in the 59kg Super Featherweight 6×3 bout.

This much-anticipated clash is set to headline the forthcoming Tuwai Promotions FMF Boxing Series next month.

Ravalaca exudes confidence as he shares that his preparations for this upcoming battle have been nothing short of exceptional.

Article continues after advertisement

“For me, I’m ready, I’m always ready! I do hope my opponent is going to be ready too. We will be giving some good fight.”

On another front, he boldly extends a challenge to fellow boxers in his league, urging those who currently hold titles across the country to step into the ring and face him.

The second series of the FMF Fiji Boxing Series will be held on the 4th of November in Nadi.