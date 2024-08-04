Callum Simpson overcomes Zak Chelli in hometown triumph

[Source: Sky Sports]

Callum Simpson swept to a British and Commonwealth title victory at Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, beating Zak Chelli by unanimous decision.

His hometown crowd erupted in sheer delight when he was announced as “the new” champion after 12 rounds fought with intensity and determination.

Chelli swayed back into the ropes.

He was hurt and looked to hold.

Simpson got after him them, tracking forward and catching the Londoner with a right uppercut.

The home fighter’s momentum continued in the second round, using feints to offset Chelli and stab into his left.

He landed another right to the head that forced Chelli to respond.

Chelli typically prefers to go forward but found it hard to get himself on the front foot.

He still managed to haul hooks over the top, but Simpson was the aggressor and all too often kept Chelli at bay.

A right from Chelli down the middle, just before the end of the fourth round, landed flush, giving Simpson momentary pause.

The pace of the Yorkshireman’s work came down a touch in the fifth round and Chelli forced him back from their exchanges.

Simpson countered Chelli’s right hook with one of his own but, with Chelli slipping clear of jabs, he was getting caught up in clinches.

Not hearing the referee call break, Simpson smashed a right into Chelli’s body.

The Londoner took that without complaint, and on resumption snuck his own left hook into Chelli’s trunk.

The challenger, though, continued to press Chelli, lunging after him and then opening up with two-handed flurries.

Feeling the pressure of those attacks, Chelli had to back up into the ropes.

The local favourite stayed on Chelli in the ninth round, looking for further punishing right hands.

A quick Chelli cross caught him out, but Simpson renewed his assault and drove Chelli down into the ropes.

The Londoner was obliged to get up on the balls of his feet and move off.

Simpson continued his advance, continually injecting energy into rounds when he plunged forward to work at Chelli.

A huge ovation from the crowd urged Simpson out of his corner for the last round. He looked for heavy shots as Chelli retreated.

Simpson popped his left straight in, a hard, flush shot.

Under pressure, Chelli was forced to look to clinch.

The champion switched his attack to the body, smacking hooks round Simpson’s ribs.

Chelli finished the fight throwing his hands, but his face fell at the final bell. He must have known then that he had not done enough.

“It was amazing. The main thing for me was to not let the occasion get to me,” he said.

“I made a lot of mistakes, but a win is a win.

“I’m nowhere near the finished article, but we’re well on our way.

“I want to prove I’m the best in this division. I want to win the British title outright.

“Once I’ve cleaned up domestically, then we’ll push on.”